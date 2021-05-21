newsbreak-logo
Salem, OR

Vaccinated Oregonians now have the chance to win $1 million

The Oregon State Digest
The Oregon State Digest
Alex Wong/Getty Images

(SALEM, Ore.) Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday that vaccinated Oregonians 18 and older will be able to enter into a drawing to win $1 million as a part of the “Take Your Shot Oregon” vaccination campaign.

The campaign is in partnership with the Oregon Lottery and is an incentive to residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials said during a press conference Friday that there will also be 36 $10,000 prizes, with one winner in each county. Residents ages 12-17 will have a chance to win one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships.

In order to be eligible to win, you must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by June 27.

The lottery drawing will take place on June 28, and winners will be announced the following week.

Oregonians who are already fully vaccinated or have received at least one dose have been entered into the drawing, according to Barry Pack, Director of the Oregon Lottery. The Oregon Health Authority has a database of all vaccinated residents.

According to the governor’s office, no personal information will be shared with the Oregon Lottery and winners will be given an option to opt out.

Currently, less than 60% of eligible Oregonians have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, five counties have reached the vaccination benchmark set by Gov. Brown earlier this month, with 65% of their populations 16 and older having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The counties, Benton, Deschutes, Hood River, Lincoln and Washington will move into the “lower risk” level Friday.

The Oregon State Digest

The Oregon State Digest

