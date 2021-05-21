newsbreak-logo
Cubs bullpen takes hit as Steele lands on IL

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 3 days ago
The Cubs lost a valuable member of their bullpen to the injured list Friday in Justin Steele. Prior to Friday's series opener with the Cardinals, the club placed the lefty on the 10-day IL with a right hamstring strain. The Cubs recalled lefty Brad Wieck from Triple-A Iowa in a...

