Where Is Lupe Samano From My 600-Lb Life Now?

’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers reveal that Angela Deem Illesanmi didn’t get to talk to her daughter or any of her Grandkids before surgery, which is a little disconcerting. Her daughter knew that there was a chance that she wouldn’t make it through the surgery, thankfully it seems that Angela has made it through the surgery (so far there has been no ‘in memoriam’ posts and Angela’s social media is still active) but if I were her daughter I’d feel pretty bad that I didn’t answer my phone before my Mom was going into surgery.