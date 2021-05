The World Health Organization warned on Friday that despite progress with vaccinations, COVID-19 is likely to claim more lives in its second year than it did in the first. After cases spread worldwide, the WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020, and in the following year, more than 2.6 million people were reported to have died of the virus. In just the two months since, that number has risen to more than 3.3 million and with vaccines in low supply in lower-income countries, the situation could get worse.