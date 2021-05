Sergio Ramos' future will be decided in the next few weeks. His renewal with Madrid remains stalled and neither side has budged from their negotiating positions. Madrid are not improving their offer, which includes another year, with the same salary he currently receives and a 10% salary reduction. Ramos' objective is to remain with Los Blancos, but is asking for one more season than the club are willing to offer. The problem is that time is running out with no solution in place. There are less than two weeks to go until the end of the LaLiga season and a month and a half to go until the end of Ramos' contract with Madrid.