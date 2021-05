For a moment Thursday, it looked like the Manchester United supporters might do it again. There were crowds and signs and flares, lots of flares, outside the club’s stadium, just as there were on May 2, when the fan protest of the club’s ownership and its aborted plans to join the European Super League was fiery enough to get the team’s match against Liverpool called off. That day, protesters broke into Old Trafford and stormed the pitch. They swiped corner flags, kicked balls around, and snapped pictures of themselves and their “Glazers Out” signs on the field. One young fan fell off the top of a net as someone kicked a ball into the goal.