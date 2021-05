AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is facing a big summer and fall. It expects people to come back to the movie theaters en masse. I wrote about this several weeks ago when AMC stock was at $9.51 on May 7. I forecast that, based on historical numbers and the company’s guidance, it could be worth $6.89 billion or $15.38 per share. I still think that, but my new target is at least $15.88 per share and possibly as high as $17.20.