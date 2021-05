Last Thursday, Oklahoma State picked up a commitment from former five-star recruit and KU transfer Bryce Thompson. According to 247Sports, Thompson was ranked as the No. 20 player nationally and the top recruit from Oklahoma. He entered the transfer portal on April 13, and received interest from schools such as Arkansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tulsa and UNC, along with OSU. Thompson narrowed his list down to the three Oklahoma schools, OU, OSU and Tulsa, before ultimately deciding to take continue his career in Stillwater.