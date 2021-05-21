newsbreak-logo
Were the Play-in Games a Success?

By Chris Ryan
The Ringer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Ryan and Seerat Sohi start by deciding whether the play-in format was a success (0:54). Then they talk about what other changes the league could make (20:00) and wrap up by talking about a couple of the first-round matchups they’re looking forward to (31:41). Hosts: Chris Ryan and Seerat...

www.theringer.com
