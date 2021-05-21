Were the Play-in Games a Success?

When you're five years old, you have a number of those milestone experiences — a lot of "firsts." Like your first soccer game. Our five-year-old grandson had that. I reminded our daughter that she had joined that much-talked about tribe called "soccer moms." So, our grandson had never played soccer before, and he didn't have an older brother or sister to learn from. So his first game was a great learning experience, and he did a good job. Although he got the ball several times for his team and moved it down the field, he didn't score any goals, and he was bothered that he missed one. Right after the game, he gave his mom his two-word summary of how he thought he did. He just said, "I tried."