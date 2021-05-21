newsbreak-logo
Nueces County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Nueces by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Nueces The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Oso Creek Near Corpus Christi affecting Nueces County. For the Oso Creek...including Corpus Christi...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Oso Creek Near Corpus Christi. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 21.4 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to continue a slow fall and fall below flood stage Saturday morning. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs, from the headwaters near Violet Road, or Farm to Market 24, to Oso Bay. Secondary roads and low bridges near the creek are also flooded Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (9 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Oso Creek Corpus Christ 20.0 21.4 Fri 8 pm 16.9 11.2 8.5 7.2 6.6

Kleberg County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NUECES...SOUTH CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO AND NORTHEASTERN KLEBERG COUNTIES At 1206 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Clarkwood, or over Corpus Christi International Airport, moving southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Del Mar College West Campus and Downtown Corpus Christi around 1215 PM CDT. Del Mar College East Campus and Cole Park around 1220 PM CDT. Cabaniss Field and Driscoll Childrens Hospital around 1225 PM CDT. South Texas Botanical Gardens, Kings Crossing Subdivision, Corpus Christi Country Club, Spohn Hospital South, La Palmera Mall, Bay Area Medical Center, Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, Waldron Field and Flour Bluff around 1230 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Tuloso, Chapman Ranch, North San Pedro, Corpus Christi Naval Air Station and Petronila. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 1 and 20. US Highway 181 between mile markers 644 and 648. US Highway 77 between mile markers 652 and 658. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Jim Wells County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jim Wells, Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jim Wells; Nueces A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL NUECES AND NORTHERN JIM WELLS COUNTIES At 827 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Alfred, or 8 miles north of Alice, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Alice, Orange Grove, Tecalote, Alfred-South La Paloma, Alice Acres, Alfred, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 662 and 676. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Bee County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Inland Nueces, Inland San Patricio, Jim Wells by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN NUECES WESTERN SAN PATRICIO...NORTHERN JIM WELLS...SOUTHWESTERN REFUGIO AND SOUTHEASTERN BEE COUNTIES At 1057 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tynan to near Mathis to near Alfred-South La Paloma to Alice. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. These storms will be near Mathis, San Patricio and Tynan around 1105 AM CDT. West Sinton around 1115 AM CDT. Papalote, Banquete, Edroy and Bluntzer around 1120 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1125 AM CDT. Robstown, Sinton, Odem and Calallen around 1130 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include North San Pedro, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 11 and 36. US Highway 281 between mile markers 672 and 676. US Highway 181 between mile markers 608 and 626. US Highway 77 between mile markers 628 and 658. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Jim Wells County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jim Wells, Nueces by NWS

Environment

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays.