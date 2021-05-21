newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meridian, MS

Fire at Western Gardens displaces eight families

By Bianca Moorman bmoorman@themeridianstar.com
Posted by 
Meridian Star
Meridian Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ulaCf_0a7N3m2e00
Bill Graham / The Meridian Star Several families were displaced following a Friday morning fire at the Western Gardens Apartments.  

Several families were displaced following a Friday morning fire at a Meridian housing complex.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the Western Gardens Apartments at about 8:30 a.m. said Meridian Fire Department Deputy Chief Jason Collier. The fire heavily damaged a building containing at least six apartment units, but no one was injured in the blaze, he said.

Investigators suspect the fire began in an attic in one of the buildings before spreading to the other buildings. The cause of the fire is under investigation, Collier said.

Meridian Housing Authority Director Ron Turner said eight families were displaced by the fire. Following the fire, the agency began working with each family to find temporary housing at local hotels. Social workers are also assisting the families with the emotional trauma caused by the fire, Turner said.

Turner said the agency will expedite repairs to vacant units managed by the Meridian Housing Authority so the displaced residences will have housing. The Red Cross is also assisting the families, he said.

Meridian Star

Meridian Star

Meridian, MS
953
Followers
79
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Meridian Star

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
Meridian, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Meridian, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Collier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Hotels#Accident#Housing Units#Social Housing#Agency Workers#Meridian Fire Department#The Red Cross#Western Gardens#Temporary Housing#Vacant Units#Repairs#Social Workers#Deputy#Investigators#Under Investigation#Suspect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Red Cross
News Break
Housing
Related
Meridian, MSMeridian Star

Emergency responders sharpen their skills during structure collapse training

Emergency responders spent Monday sharpening their skills during a structural collapse specialist course at the Meridian Public Safety Facility. The eight-day course featured 32 members of the Mississippi Search and Rescue Task Force. The purpose of the training was to learn how to rescue and search for people trapped in collapsed structures. Participants learned how to stabilize collapsed structures and how to safely enter buildings.
Meridian, MSMeridian Star

Law enforcement reports for May 17

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday. • Domestic violence - Carnelius D. Hill, born in 1989, 8025 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian. • DUI - Jeremy L. Trussell, born in 1986, 3817 27th St., Meridian. Trussell is also charged with...
Mississippi StateWAPT

Mississippi veterans protest closing of VA Hospital dialysis center

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi veterans are protesting the closing of the dialysis center at the VA Hospital in Jackson. The dialysis center at the GV Sonny Montgomery Medical Center closed May 15 because of aging infrastructure and the requirement to provide high-quality care for patients. Some veterans said they are...
Mississippi StateDeSoto Times Today

Vaccination site could move from Landers Center inside to storm shelter in Southaven

The Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination site at the Landers Center could be moving inside to a storm shelter in Southaven. DeSoto County EMS Director Mark Davis informed the County Board of Supervisors that they are waiting to hear back from state health officials about relocating vaccine shots to the FEMA Storm Shelter on Highway 51 next to the Southaven Arena.
Meridian, MSbobgermanylaw.com

Meridian, MS – One Injured When School Bus Crashes into Home on 15th St

Thomas Coleman, the homeowner, said the sounds of the crash woke him. Upon investigating the source of the noise, he found a bus inside of his home along with several thousand dollars worth of damage to his cars and house. He stated that he has every intention of holding the Meridian Public School District responsible.
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

The Threefoot Festival was a success!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There was high turnout at this past weekend’s Threefoot Festival. “We cannot say enough about the organizers, all the artists, everybody involved to make this happen,” said Laura Carmichael, the community development director for the City of Meridian. “It was a team effort.”. Around 6,000 to...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Honoring the men and women who wear the badge

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - National Police Week wrapped up Friday, honoring officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. The brave men and women who wear the badge risk their lives every day to help protect and serve people in their community. They were honored on a national...
Mississippi Statetheoldhouselife.com

On 11 acres with a pool and a pond! Circa 1931 in Mississippi. $385,000

This is a lot of house for the money! Love the pool! This home was built in 1931. It is located on eleven acres in Tylertown, Mississippi. The home features a grand foyer, original hardwood floors, exposed beams, french doors, and crown molding. The property has a large back porch, patio, big in-ground pool and a pond with a bridge. Three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and 3,830 square feet. $385,000.
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

5th annual Lupus Awareness Walk held in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local organization held their 5th Lupus Awareness Walk at Northeast Softball Field for Lupus Awareness Month. Lupus is an autoimmune disease that causes the body’s immune system to attack its tissues and organs. Nearly 200 people participated in this event by lacing up their shoes...
Lauderdale County, MSWTOK-TV

Local law enforcement teach students about gun safety

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department held a gun safety event for children at the Lauderdale County Agriculture Center. The Lauderdale County 4-H Club learned the importance of following the rules and acting responsibly. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun shared life lessons as well as explained the importance...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Lawsuit filed against Mississippi daycare where infant reportedly died after ’18-minute struggle’ to breathe

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed in Oxford on Friday against the former Mother Goose Daycare in regards to the death of an infant in its care last year. The lawsuit was filed with the Lafayette County Circuit Court on behalf of Joe and Jenna Hastings and seeks unspecified punitive damages in the wrongful death of their nine week-old daughter, Brynlee Renae Hastings. The complaint states the infant was left “neglected and untouched” for approximately 35 minutes while swaddled, face-down on the floor of the infant room of Mother Goose daycare on Nov. 17, 2020.
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Training course focuses on collapsed structure rescue

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You see them during a natural disaster or man-made accident. The search and rescue teams that come into the disaster zone searching for people that are injured or trapped under heavy debris. This week’s Structural Collapse Specialist Class at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Training Facility focuses on...
Lauderdale County, MSWTOK-TV

National Police Week honors fallen officers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The men and women of law enforcement put their lives on the line daily. This week is National Police Week and a time to support officers and deputies nationwide. “The community we live in has been extremely supportive of our officers,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie...
Meridian, MSWLBT

School bus slams into Meridian house

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A school bus crashed into a house in Meridian Friday morning. The crash happened around eight o’clock on 15th Street near Highland Park. Police say the bus driver ran a stop sign and t-boned a pick-up truck. The driver of the pick-up was taken to a local hospital. Police say the driver of the school bus was also transported to a hospital.
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

People react to mask wearing ending

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask. The centers for disease control and prevention have eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. Even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.
Lauderdale County, MSWTOK-TV

Crimenet 05_13_21

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Samuel Thomas Lang. Lang is a 42-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′8″ in height, weighing 175 pounds. He is wanted on an indictment out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Final Delivery

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds. Although this is not the official motto of the United States Postal Service, Patti Hobgood has taken it to heart in a 23-year career. Last...