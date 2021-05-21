How fire departments used social media to celebrate EMS Week 2021

$92,000 - $103,000 annual. Anticipated Hiring Range: $92,000-$103,000 dependent on experience and qualifications. Since the inception of fire services in Volusia County, Volusia County Fire Rescue has established itself as one of the up-and-coming progressive fire departments of our area. With the past accomplishments in our rearview and an exciting future ahead of us, Volusia County Fire Rescue is seeking an innovative and progressive Deputy Fire Chief with experience in leading a high-performance organization. As a member of the Division’s executive team, the Deputy Fire Chief will be responsible for assisting in providing leadership, direction, and overall management for the Fire Rescue Division. The Deputy Fire Chief must be able to develop and maintain effective relationships with other agencies within the community, members of the International Association of Firefighters as well as, have excellent communication skills with all stakeholders to achieve the high standards the community has come to expect. Opportunities for innovation include working within budget and staffing constraints while continuing to ensure operational efficiency in equipment, community risk reduction, and consistent pressures relating to increasing service demands, staffing levels, training, and employee recruitment and retention.