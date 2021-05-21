Spring planting underway in region

With warmer weather and drier conditions, farmers are back out in the fields planting corn and soybeans. Sam Shriver | The Lima News

LIMA — It’s a busy time for area farmers as they try to get their corn and soybeans in the ground.

Clint Schroeder, an educator for Ohio State Extension in Allen County, says work has resumed after a cold and rainy spell.

“We had quite a bit of a standstill there for a while — really nothing much had been done for about two weeks. The last week of April was the last time we had significant fieldwork done,” Schroeder said.

Likewise, in Hardin County, Mark Badertscher, agricultural and natural resources extension educator, says things have picked up.

“It just got a major boost here starting about Friday afternoon and throughout the weekend. A lot more planting got done in the county,” Badertscher said.

Schroeder said that things are right about on target for a normal year.

“I would say that, in general, we are pretty close to what we would consider an average pace. We’ve had a good week in late April where a lot was done and then now, this week, things are picking up hot and heavy again,” Schroeder said.

With warmer temperatures, Schroeder expects farmers to nearly complete their planting.

“I think that, given the drier forecast for the next seven to 10 days, we should hopefully see everything completed in the month of May this year,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder says about 39% of the corn crop had been planted by mid-May. Nationally, the USDA reports that the five-year figure is 43%.

Badertscher says the weather has made planting more difficult.

“This has been a crazy spring. We started out warm and dry and then we had snow and then we had rain and cold temperatures and when the soils got wet, we had a lot of ponding in some of the fields, some of them were planted, and some of them were not,” Badertscher said.

Schroeder agrees that the biggest challenge ahead is the weather.

“Some of the corn and soybeans that were planted took a long time to emerge, their conditions may be a little bit weakened because of the frost and the other cool temperatures that we had 10 days ago and now some of those are struggling to get out of the ground. Now that it gets drier we’re actually forming a layer of what we call crust on the top of the soil where it gets hardened and so it can present problems for emergence,” Schroeder said.

The ideal date to plant corn traditionally has been on May 10.

“We passed that date,” Badertscher said. “But once planting starts it doesn’t take long to get a lot of acres planted and a lot of farmers might have a separate planter for corn and a separate planter for soybeans so if they’ve got it they can run them both at the same time if they’ve got the labor to do that.”

Schroeder says farms may have to consider replanting in some fields.

“It may be a little bit too early to say how this is going to impact replant situations but I would say that based on what I’ve seen, there will almost certainly be fields that are replanted or that have low stands that may be potentially spotty in areas that may be low lying,” Schroeder said.

