Presidential Election

Renowned surgeon from the Poconos throws hat into ring for governor

tricountyindependent.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA world-renowned heart surgeon and resident of the Pocono Mountains has officially announced his candidacy for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022. On Thursday evening, nearly 200 guests, including fellow medical professionals and political supporters, turned out to see Dr. Nche Zama, an acclaimed cardiothoracic surgeon who immigrated to the United States from Cameroon at the age of 14, jump into the gubernatorial race as a Republican candidate at the Shawnee Inn in Shawnee on Delaware.

www.tricountyindependent.com
