newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio chefs to hold fundraiser for sustainable hog farm, including virtual tour, wine and carnitas

By Nina Rangel
San Antonio Current
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there anything better than fine swine paired with fine wine? We think not. San Antonio’s Chef Cooperatives, a nonprofit comprised of San Antonio culinary pros, is holding a virtual fundraiser to help sustainably run Zanzenberg Farm near Kerrville expand its operations. Participants in the event, dubbed Carnitas for a...

m.sacurrent.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Kerrville, TX
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
Industry
Kerrville, TX
Society
San Antonio, TX
Business
City
Justin, TX
Kerrville, TX
Business
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Society
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hog Farm#Restaurants#Virtual Tour#Food Drink#Charity#Fine Wine#Sustainable Farming#Chef Cooperatives#Zanzenberg Farm#Flavor Friday Newsletter#Pork Vittles#Chef Prepared Goodies#Tickets#Raising Swine#Fine Swine#Fruits#No Till Farming#Ticket Sales#Nuts#Mixed Crop Rotation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Industry
News Break
Food & Drinks
News Break
Charities
Related
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

South Side San Antonio sisters, 10 and 11, launch colorful, successful craft business

Most kids make colorful picture frames and charm bracelets at summer camp or for Mother’s Day. Bella and Ruby Cortez make such crafts their business. Since August, the South Side siblings have been doing that business as the Crafty Cortez Sisters (@craftycortezsisters on Facebook and Instagram), a couple of tween entrepreneurs with an eye for handicrafts and the bottom line that would make Martha Stewart proud.
Lifestyleflicksandfood.com

2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels Offering Great Summer Deals

2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, Rivercenter & Riverwalk, want You to Explore San Antonio This Summer with the Family Room Times Two Package. 2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, The San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter and The San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk are offering a 50% discount on adjoining double queen rooms when you book a king room on their new Family Room Times Two package. Offering the perfect family getaway this summer– just pack your bags, tell the kids, and get ready to experience San Antonio to the fullest.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Two San Antonio chefs to appear on Food Network's 'Chopped'

Two San Antonio chefs will get a shot at making magic from a mystery box of ingredients on the Food Network show “Chopped” this month. Geronimo López of the Peruvian-Asian restaurant Botika at the Pearl will compete Tuesday, pitting his skills against three other chefs in an episode called “Taco Brawl.” López couldn’t say much of anything else about the brawl, but the chefs will compete to impress celebrity judges with tacos they make from a random box of ingredients for a chance to win $10,000.
San Antonio, TXLaredo Morning Times

10 questions with Liz Burt about keeping downtown San Antonio fun

Her job is all about energizing downtown San Antonio with fun, but Liz Burt doesn't play around when it comes to championing for her city. As Centro San Antonio's Director of Urban Activation + Play, Burt is in charge of connecting the downtown area to engaging and innovative experiences. Some of her recent work includes trash talk hijinks in which motion detectors were attached to garbage receptacles in a park to cheer on passersby who tossed their garbage. During the holidays, downtown streets looked like a winter wonderland thanks to a surprise project that doused the area in faux snow flurries.
Texas Monthly

Three Breweries That Take Their Barbecue Seriously

The craft beer and barbecue movements in Texas have grown hand in hand over the past decade. Despite the similar devotion of their fans and dedication of their practitioners, however, they haven’t exactly had a symbiotic relationship but for the occasional barbecue truck parked outside of a brewery. San Antonio’s Granary ’Cue & Brew, which opened in 2012, received national acclaim for its handcrafted beers and barbecue before closing in 2019. Over the years, other notable operations serving both items appeared on the Texas scene, including Cowtown Brewing Co., in Fort Worth, and Brick Vault Brewery and Barbecue, in Marathon. The natural progression has since continued, with more brewers pairing their pints with smoked meats, spurred in part by the pandemic. (Barbecue proved particularly resilient during the dining restrictions, while craft beer production fell for the first time in recent history.) Here are three joints that do both well.
Texas StatePosted by
Only In Texas

Discover 110-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Tracks At Government Canyon State Natural Area In Texas

Most Texans know about Dinosaur Valley State Park, but few are aware that the ancient beasts left their mark elsewhere in the Lone Star State. Located in San Antonio, Government Canyon State Natural Area is home to 110-million-year-old dinosaur tracks, and all it takes to see them is a 2.5-mile hike each way. Visit the […] The post Discover 110-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Tracks At Government Canyon State Natural Area In Texas appeared first on Only In Your State.
San Antonio, TXfayettecountyrecord.com

Lewis Baby

Jason and Sara Lewis of San Antonio announce the arrival of Connor James Lewis born on May 6 at North Central Baptist Hospital. He was welcomed home by big brother, Jackson Elliott. Connor weighed 8 pounds and 6 ounces and measured 21 1/2 inches long. He is the grandson of Rob and Jane Lewis of San Antonio and Kent and Cindy Stevens of Canyon Lake. Connor is the great grandson of the late John…
San Antonio, TXPosted by
LatinX Cultura

Frida Kahlo’s Oasis at San Antonio botanical garden

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (SAN ANTONIO, Texas) From May through November 2, A "Fida Kahlo Oasis" exhibit will be on display at the San Antonio botanical garden. An unused area in the garden was transformed into an oasis with pictures, portraits and facts of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera’s home, according to KSAT.
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.