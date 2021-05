It was one of the most memorable seasons in Marjory Stoneman Douglas girls’ tennis history after a pair of players competed individually in States and as a team. The doubles team of Amanda Aponte and Cadence Brace made it all the way to the finals winning their doubles match. For Brace, after making it to the finals, she became a State Champion in singles. Between the two players, they won a combined 13 matches over the past three days.