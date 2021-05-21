newsbreak-logo
Slab Cinema screening classic samurai film Yojimbo in downtown San Antonio on Tuesday

By Katie Hennessey
San Antonio Current
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the latest entry in Slab Cinema’s Arthouse Edition, which features microcinema programming meant for social distancing, the outdoor entertainers will screen 1961 Japanese samurai film Yojimbo at downtown’s Legacy Park. Directed by Akira Kurosawa, the action-packed comedy follows a nameless ronin into a small Japanese village, where the samurai...

