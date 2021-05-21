newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Patience, Compassion Essential to Advising Women Clients During Divorce

By Michelle Smith
wealthmanagement.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a financial advisor and RIA owner with a practice centered on divorced and divorcing women, fighting for the rights of women is just a part of a larger fight for inclusiveness that encompasses my approach to financial literacy, impact investing and advocacy for special needs children and adults. For...

www.wealthmanagement.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Literacy#Important People#Working Women#Business People#Social Business#Ria#Down Syndrome#Wife2cfo#Source Financial Advisors#Compassion Fatigue#Divorcing Women#Divorce#Family Governance#Social Justice#Academic Success#Financial Illiteracy#Advocacy#Impact Investing#Adulthood#Hands On Business Owners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Trouble Relationship
Related
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Why the Bill and Melinda Gates Divorce is “the Moment of Lift” for Women (and Men) Everywhere

Our post family dinner on May 3rd was unlike any others. We were extremely surprised and deeply saddened by the Bill and Melinda Gates divorce announcement. For long, I had been seeing the couple, among a few others like Michelle and Barack Obama, as an icon for marriage and equal partnership where both sides can unleash their fullest potential and bring meaningful impact to the world while raising a great family. “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” read Melinda Gate’s heart-breaking statement on Instagram which prompted me to right away order her book “The Moment of Lift” and listen to an episode by What’s Her Story Podcast where she was interviewed very shortly before the shocking news.
Relationship Advicewosu.org

Gray Divorces

The decision by Bill and Melinda Gates to end their marriage after 27 years follows a trend of more couples calling it quits later in life. So-called “gray divorces” reflect a shift in attitude and demographics about marriage in the U.S. Today on All Sides with Ann Fisher, a look...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
K-Fox 95.5

Marriage Advice from 1886 That Still Holds True Today

As I was scrolling through my Facebook memories, I found a post I shared back in 2016 on marriage... from 1886! Trust me, this wisdom still holds true today!. Of course, when I posted it I was still married, but I was wearing blinders. I'll be the first to admit now that my marriage was failing, I just didn't see it at the time. Had we have truly followed this advice, things might have worked out differently. But on to happier things...
Softwarenatlawreview.com

Why Lawyers Are Stressed and 4 Stress Management Tips

When children are asked what they want to be when they grow up, a lawyer ranks as one of the top 15 dream jobs. As a child, it was probably exciting to see lawyers defend people or help put criminals away. It’s true, being a lawyer is all of those things and it’s probably one of the biggest reasons many people become lawyers. Fast forward to actually being a lawyer, and in the real world, your job is rewarding but equally demanding. From long hours, managing client personalities, an overwhelming caseload, and pressure to win cases, it’s no wonder that being a lawyer also ranks in the top 30 most stressful jobs. Stress management for lawyers is a constant struggle and it can be hard for them to break the cycle.
Relationshipslewishowes.com

How to Understand Your Trauma & Relationships

We all experience times in our lives when we feel like it can’t get any worse. I know I’ve hit rock bottom in the past. When I was injured, unable to play pro football, and sleeping on my sister’s couch, I was convinced that things couldn’t get worse. I thought that my life would amount to nothing and that there was no point trying to pursue greatness. Life would only knock you down.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Kiplinger

Is Your Spouse a Financial Bully? Subtle Signs of Abuse to Watch for

It may come as a surprise to learn that many people who experience domestic abuse in a relationship are dealing with more than just physical and verbal abuse from their significant others. A study conducted by the Center for Financial Security showed that 99% of domestic abuse involves some financial abuse on top of the better-known forms of abuse. The study also found that most domestic abuse cases start with a subtle form of financial abuse and then escalate into physical violence or verbal, emotional or sexual abuse.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Daily Mail

Orthodox Jewish woman reveals her 10-YEAR struggle to divorce her husband - who refuses to grant her a separation under Jewish law despite them living apart for over a decade

An Orthodox Jewish woman from New York City has earned widespread support after revealing that she has been trying to get to get a divorce for over ten years — all because her husband refuses to grant her one under Jewish law. Chava Herman Sharabani separated from her ex-husband, Naftali...
Relationship Advicesoutheastoutlook.org

Mental health an important aspect of marriage

When we think of mental health issues or someone dealing with mental health, we typically think about the inward effects it has on a person, but I have heard it said that a mental illness is a whole person problem. The effects of a mental illness stretch far beyond a...
Relationship AdviceTODAY.com

I'm an adult and my parents are suddenly getting a divorce. How do I cope?

Caroline Moss is an author and host of the podcast "Gee Thanks, Just Bought It," which helps people find the products they need to make life easier, better and more productive. Now with this column, "Asking for a Friend," she's helping people with the advice they need to make life easier, better and more productive. To submit a question, email us at tmrwadvice@nbcuni.com.
Relationship AdviceMindBodyGreen

What I Look For To Know If A Person Should Leave Their Marriage, As A Counselor

"I think it's time to leave my marriage," Maggie told me in our first Zoom session. "Brad is so withdrawn and shut down. He doesn't pay any attention to me. We can't talk about anything anymore, and he doesn't want to spend time with me. When I try to talk with him, we just end up fighting. We have two children, and I know it's going to be hard on them, but I'm too lonely. It's like living with a zombie.”
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Breaking the Trauma Bond Forged by Narcissistic Parents

Self-healing is essential to your overall wellbeing as you extricate yourself from a narcissist's influence. Trauma bonds are forged over time as your narcissistic parent trains you to respond in particular ways to feed their ego and narcissistic needs. When a narcissistic parent resorts to threats to get what they...
KidsThrive Global

Parenting Introverted Children

We live in a society that promotes and pushes getting yourself ‘out there’ through avenues like; the school environment, sports, family life, work cultures, networking groups etc., and yet through various studies conducted over the years, it is suggested that introverts make up at least 50% of the population and yet introverted character traits are still not really accepted in society and can be viewed as abnormal. In addition, many children can be mistaken for having depression or being anxious and this is just not the case. We have been taught that to be successful parents and raise happy children, they should be sociable, outgoing, have large groups of friends and like the same activities as other children do. So, if we find ourselves parenting introverted children, we might do things like; quickly jumping in and try to ‘help’ their social lives, talking for them, make excuses for their quietness, expressing what they are thinking on their behalf, arrange group play dates, push them into clubs etc. all with the good intention to try and ‘get them out’ of this introversion. A better tact would be to start appreciating their individual talents, strengths and noteworthy qualities and expressing to them how incredibly valued they are as individuals.
Relationship Advicedigg.com

Why More Older Couples Are Getting Divorced These Days

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates find themselves among an increasing number of older couples divorcing after a decades-long marriage. Here's a look at the growing trend of "gray divorce" in the US. John Duffy, a psychologist who works with couples, says divorce is less taboo now than it was for...
Relationship AdviceDallas News

What happens to debt during a divorce?

The process of dissolving a relationship and separating assets in a divorce can be very stressful and difficult. This is compounded when the spouses have outstanding debts to divide as well. There are various forms of debt that are common in the division of a marital estate. First, credit card...
Relationship AdviceLifehacker

What Is a 'Sleep Divorce' and When Should You Consider One?

When you actually stop to think about it, sharing a bed with another person—for the purpose of sleeping—is kind of a terrible idea. Sure, you may get used to sleeping next to a partner and feel more secure doing so, but in terms of sleep quality and disruptions, it’s hard to beat having your own bed.