Summit County, UT

Summit County Nurse Wins Prestigious Award

KPCW
KPCW
 3 days ago

Summit County’s former Nursing Director was honored by the Utah Public Health Association (UPHA) at its annual meeting this week. Former nursing director Carolyn Rose was one of 12 individuals and organizations that were honored for improving public health in Utah. Rose was named as the 2020 Beatty Award recipient, the most distinguished award given by UPHA. Because the conference was canceled in 2020, Rose was recognized in this year’s ceremony.

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

