Summit County Nurse Wins Prestigious Award

Last week, the Park City School Board announced it would not take public comments in person during school board meetings. During the April 20 Park City Board of Education meeting, Board President Erin Grady cut the public input section short. Before the May 18 meeting, the board announced that they would not take in-person public input, but those wishing to address the board would have to submit their comments in writing by 2 p.m. the day of the meeting. Grady said the Board wants to hear from the public, but they also have obligations to stay on track with their monthly agenda.