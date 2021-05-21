Fla. County Gives Illegal Immigrants Special IDs to Get Vaccines, Public Services
Florida’s second-most populous county is the state’s first to offer illegal immigrants identification cards so they can obtain taxpayer-funded services, including COVID-19 vaccines. Elected officials in Broward County, situated in southeast Florida with a population of about two million, unanimously passed the measure with ardent support from the county’s top law enforcement officer, Sheriff Gregory Tony. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Tony to the elected position after suspending former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel for mishandling the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.yournews.com