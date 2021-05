Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Senator John McCain has called Chris Cuomo a “sanctimonious tool” for helping his brother the governor of New York Andrew Cuomo look better.The regular panellist of the daytime talk show The View was the most negative towards CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Friday. This comes after The Washington Post reported that Chris Cuomo had consulted his brother on how to behave following his sexual assault allegations following his refusal to cover his brother on air.“If my dad had been accused of sexual assault, I would be talking about it on The View...