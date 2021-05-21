newsbreak-logo
Low Fertility Trap Fears Cloud China's Release of 2020 Census Data

By Elizabeth Chen
Jamestown Foundation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe results of China’s seventh national census were released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on May 11, after more than a month’s delay. NBS commissioner and deputy leader of the State Council Leading Group for the Seventh National Population Census Ning Jizhe (宁吉喆) announced at a press conference that China’s population was 1.41 billion, marking a slight increase of 72.06 million from the results of the sixth national population census in 2010 (NBS, May 11). The data reflected an average annual growth rate of 0.53 percent, down from 0.57 percent in the previous decade.[1]

jamestown.org
#Central China#Census Data#South China#Economic Data#Chinese Data#Nbs#Global Times#Scio#Andrewbatson Com#Financial Times#Pboc#Aei#People S Bank Of China#Xiamen University#Inkstone News#Xinhua#Aspi#Scmp#Census Takers#Understanding China
