Congress & Courts

Senator Chuck Schumer, Broadway League, More Champion Eventual Broadway Reopening, SVOG Rollout

By Ryan McPhee
Playbill
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroadway leaders and Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reunited in Times Square May 21 to highlight the impact the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program will have on Broadway’s economic revitalization. The press conference took place eight months after the Broadway League and Schumer first convened in the midtown hub to support the program’s earlier, then-yet-to-pass iteration, the Save Our Stages Act.

Senator Schumer Joins HTC to Celebrate the Partial Reopening of the Brooklyn Health Center!

On Monday, May 10, our Union celebrated the partial reopening of the Brooklyn health center alongside New York Senator and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. A long time friend and ally of our Union, Senator Schumer successfully negotiated 100%, fully subsidized COBRA as part of the American Rescue Plan earlier this year. The federal legislation has allowed thousands of our laid off members to get their free family healthcare back through September 30th.
MIX 108

'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' Resumes Tapings With Audiences in June

It’s been more than 430 days since The Late Show With Stephen Colbert shut down their production home at the venerable Ed Sullivan Theater because of the growing coronavirus pandemic. While riding out the threat of Covid, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was rebranded A Late Show With Stephen At Home, with Colbert providing a more stripped-down and casual program recorded first at his house in New Jersey, and later from a recreation of his home set in the Ed Sullivan Theater offices.
Gracefully Broadway! – RPAA

Starring Grey Garrett, Jessi Johnson Peterson, Matt Shofner and Durron Tyre with musical direction by JS Fauquet. From Gershwin to Sondheim, join us for this up-close and personal experience with our homegrown Richmond legends, as they bring you the songs and stories of Broadway! Join us on Saturday, July 10th at 7pm for this In-person or Livestream experience.
Broadway Is Returning to Atlanta

Broadway in Atlanta has announced that Broadway performances are scheduled to recommence at the Fox Theatre in August 2021, featuring the anticipated return of HAMILTON. Also slated for the upcoming 40th Anniversary season are FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, TOOTSIE, AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE STORY OF THE TEMPTATIONS, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, Disney’s FROZEN and MEAN GIRLS. Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! MUSICAL, BLUE MAN GROUP and BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL.
Here's which Broadway shows are reopening and how to get tickets

It’s official: Broadway is coming back. The 41 storied theaters from Midtown to Lincoln Center have been shuttered since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. That’s 525,600 minutes and some change — but, barring unforeseen problems, they will reopen at full, glorious capacity starting Sept. 14. The shows’ scheduling announcements...
'The Lion King' and 'Aladdin' stars on Broadway's reopening

On Tuesday, Disney Theatrical announced the return of “The Lion King” and “Aladdin” on Broadway this September. For cast members L. Steven Taylor, Mufasa in “The Lion King,” and Michael James Scott, Genie in “Aladdin,” the news ushered in a sense of excitement at a return to work and also fueled their desire to create a more equitable industry upon reopening.