Senator Chuck Schumer, Broadway League, More Champion Eventual Broadway Reopening, SVOG Rollout

It’s been more than 430 days since The Late Show With Stephen Colbert shut down their production home at the venerable Ed Sullivan Theater because of the growing coronavirus pandemic. While riding out the threat of Covid, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was rebranded A Late Show With Stephen At Home, with Colbert providing a more stripped-down and casual program recorded first at his house in New Jersey, and later from a recreation of his home set in the Ed Sullivan Theater offices.