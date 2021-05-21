Senator Chuck Schumer, Broadway League, More Champion Eventual Broadway Reopening, SVOG Rollout
Broadway leaders and Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reunited in Times Square May 21 to highlight the impact the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program will have on Broadway’s economic revitalization. The press conference took place eight months after the Broadway League and Schumer first convened in the midtown hub to support the program’s earlier, then-yet-to-pass iteration, the Save Our Stages Act.www.playbill.com