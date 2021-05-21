J’can 16-Y-O Recruited For NASA Internship

Interns in the arts said that while their positions lost something online, virtual internships did allow for more flexibility and more innovative artistic expressions. Since last spring, when businesses across the country were forced to move their operations online, arts organizations have had to adapt to the new virtual world. While virtualization has proven difficult for many of these organizations, it has also come with a silver lining for the industry. As a result of the transition, new opportunities have emerged for a technologically savvy generation of artists. Dartmouth students seeking experience in the arts world, whether during an off term or through the College, have been a part of ushering the arts into a digital format.