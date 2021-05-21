J’can 16-Y-O Recruited For NASA Internship

Given its high-profile mission and broad connectivity with the public, educational institutions, and outside research facilities, NASA presents cybercriminals a larger potential target than most government agencies. The Agency's vast online presence of approximately 3,000 websites and more than 42,000 publicly accessible datasets also makes it highly vulnerable to intrusions. In recent years, NASA has worked to improve its cybersecurity readiness with efforts led by the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO). Nonetheless, in the last 4 years alone NASA experienced more than 6,000 cyber-attacks, including phishing scams and introduction of malware into Agency systems. Consequently, it is vital that the Agency develop strong cybersecurity practices to protect itself from current and future threats.