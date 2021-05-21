newsbreak-logo
J’can 16-Y-O Recruited For NASA Internship

By Editorial
caribbeannationalweekly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 16-year-old Jamaican is now the recipient of a coveted National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) internship and will become the first black female from the Martin Van Buren High School in New York to be chosen for the prestigious position. Rynola Fraser, who moved to the United States only...

www.caribbeannationalweekly.com
