What's coming up at Cape Ann libraries

Come on now, admit it: How many times have you walked halfway toward a store from your car and realized you’ve forgotten your mask? As Homer Simpson would say, “D’oh!”. Back you schlep, feeling like a dope. This week, this dope has seen several other people do the instant about-face and retreat to their car to re-equip. The good news is that this shows it probably won’t be too hard to get back to our old “normal” ways after this pandemic subsides. No mask is our natural default behavior. So is shaking hands and palling around having conversations with old friends. We’re more than halfway there if you’ve had the shots.