San Francisco, CA

Salty Old San Francisco Landmark the Old Clam House Is Up For Sale

By Clair Lorell
Eater
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. After 160 years of clam chowder, crab Louie, and fishwiches, Bayview’s Old Clam House is on the market for $2.75 million, as first reported by Socketsite. The Bayshore Boulevard landmark, built in 1861 to serve waterfront workers, claims to be San Francisco’s oldest continuously operating restaurant (Tadich Grill has it beat in years but not continuity), but despite that, has never been landmarked or recognized as a Historical Resource. Included in the purchase is the Old Clam House’s iconic neon sign, liquor license, and the “fully equipped, full service restaurant,” but, as Socketsite points out, the lot is zoned for development up to 65 feet in height, likely beckoning Bay Area developers. The Old Clam House has been closed since March 2020’s stay-at-home order. [Socketsite]

sf.eater.com
