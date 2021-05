The wait is finally over. A year after Spiral: From the Book of Saw was originally supposed to be released, the twisted tale is finally hitting theaters this Friday. Even though this is the ninth instalment of the franchise, Spiral has a very fresh look and story. One of the people responsible for this new look, or more specifically the noir themed wardrobe, is costume designer Laura Montgomery. To get director Darren Lynn Bousman’s desired look, Laura researched clothing styles from the 1940’s and 50’s and experimented a lot through sketches. She discusses this, revisioning the famous Jigsaw cloak, the input Chris Rock gave her on his character’s look and much more in the below exclusive interview.