newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

US enacts 'Real Water' recall amid reports of death, illness

By KEN RITTER
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Federal authorities have ordered a complete recall of a Las Vegas-based bottled water brand Real Water and ordered the company to surrender records in investigations of at least one death and multiple cases of liver illness among people who reported drinking it.

Brent Jones, company president, and attorneys for the company and the bottler, AffinityLifestyles.com Inc., did not immediately respond Friday to email messages about a U.S. District Court order issued Wednesday. The order stopped the production and distribution of the product marketed primarily in Nevada, Arizona, Utah and California.

Jones and the company did not contest the order, called a consent decree, or admit wrongdoing pending further hearings. Telephone numbers for Jones and the company were no longer in service.

The product is sold as premium alkalized drinking water in distinctive boxy blue bottles touting “E2 Electron Energized Technology.” Labels say it is “infused with negative ions” and offers healthy detoxifying properties.

The federal civil complaint calls the product brand “Re2al Water Drinking Water," and says it is treated with chemicals including caustic lye and a mineral salt.

Water is drawn from the Las Vegas-area municipal supply, according to the complaint, filtered and processed with potassium hydroxide, or lye, the chemical potassium bicarbonate and magnesium chloride, a salt.

“Defendants claim to use a proprietary ‘ionizer’ apparatus to apply an electrical current to this mixture, which allegedly creates positively charged and negatively charged solutions,” the complaint says.

It says the negatively charged solution is marketed as “E2 Concentrate” taste-enhancer for coffee, tea and wine — and diluted in tanks and packaged for home delivery and commercial sales as “alkaline” Real Water.

The complaint alleges the “manufacture and distribution of adulterated and/or misbranded bottled drinking water and chemical concentrate” that “may have been rendered injurious to health.”

The consent decree requires the company to recall and destroy all the product produced before Wednesday; to turn over to the FDA records about processing, bottling and distribution; and to submit to unannounced inspections of company facilities in Las Vegas, suburban Henderson, Nevada, and Mesa, Arizona.

The company is committed to paying the cost of FDA activities at a rate of more than $100 per hour, and it must notify the agency before any change of ownership, reorganization or bankruptcy.

The Las Vegas-based Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday reported five more cases of liver illness believed to be linked to Real Water, including the death of a Clark County woman in her 60s who had underlying medical conditions. The report brought to 16 the number of acute non-viral hepatitis cases tied by the district to the product.

Several negligence and deceptive trade practices lawsuits in state court allege many more injuries. They accuse Jones, Real Water and Affinitylifestyles.com Inc. of causing a woman’s death; liver damage to children and internal organ damage to adults leading to hospitalizations; and at least one liver transplant.

A case pending in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas seeks class-action status on behalf of anyone injured in the U.S. after buying Real Water.

In court filings, the company acknowledges the FDA investigation but not that Real Water caused illnesses.

Jones, a former Nevada state Republican lawmaker, issued an apology in mid-March on the company's drinkrealwater.com website and an assurance that "the lessons learned in this will drive further improvement in the brand."

The FDA issued a statement in April calling it “crucial" for people not to "drink, cook with, sell or serve ‘Real Water’ alkaline water.”

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
37K+
Followers
48K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Health
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Mineral Water#Lawsuits#Chemicals#Health Authorities#Federal Bankruptcy Court#Water Damage#Federal Court#Drinking Water#Real Water#Republican#Drinkrealwater Com#U S District Court#Ap#Recall#Liver Illness#Federal Authorities#Court Filings#Liver Damage#Defendants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
FDA
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

US pipelines ordered to increase cyber defenses after hack

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. pipeline operators will be required for the first time to conduct a cybersecurity assessment under a Biden administration directive in response to the ransomware hack that disrupted gas supplies in several states this month. The Transportation Security Administration directive being issued Thursday will also mandate...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania’s mask order to be lifted in June, or when 70% of adults are fully vaccinated

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced Thursday that the commonwealth’s mask order will be lifted by June 28. “After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and over and discussing it with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, we have determined that the commonwealth’s mask order can be lifted on June 28 or when 70 percent of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first,” Acting Secretary Beam said. “Pennsylvanians are realizing that they have the power to stop COVID-19 and they are stepping up to get vaccinated.”
EconomyPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

U.S. durable goods orders drop 1.3% in April

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. orders for big-ticket manufactured goods dropped unexpectedly in April for the first time in 11 months as a shortage of computer chips disrupted auto production. The Commerce Department reported Thursday that orders for factory goods meant to last at least three years fell 1.3% in...
WorldPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Latest: Facebook changes policy on COVID-19 information

MENLO PARK, California — Facebook says it will no longer remove claims that Covid-19 is man-made or manufactured from its apps. The change comes “in light of ongoing investigations into the origin of Covid-19 and in consultation with public health experts,” Facebook says. The company based in Menlo Park, California,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Production of another COVID-19 vaccine to begin in weeks

PARIS — (AP) — Production of another potential vaccine against COVID-19 will begin within weeks, its developers Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline said Thursday as they launched a large trial enrolling 35,000 adult volunteers in the United States, Asia, Africa and Latin America. The study will test vaccine candidate formulas against the...
Public HealthPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?

Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?. Yes, with some exceptions. Experts say U.S. employers can require employees to take safety measures, including vaccination. That doesn’t necessarily mean you would get fired if you refuse, but you might need to sign a waiver or agree to work under specific conditions to limit any risk you might pose to yourself or others.
TravelPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Summer travel forecast calls for longer waits, fewer choices

After a year of coronavirus lockdowns, the start of summer beckons with vacation plans made possible by relaxed COVID-19 restrictions. But a severe worker shortage brings a warning for travelers: Expect delays and pack a little patience. Lifeguards and hotel housekeepers are in short supply. So are rental cars. And...
Public HealthPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

China says politics behind US call for virus origin probe

BEIJING — (AP) — China on Thursday accused the Biden administration of playing politics and shirking its responsibility in calling for a renewed investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic that was first detected in China in late 2019. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing...
Real EstatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fewer Americans sign contracts to buy homes in April

SILVER SPRING, Md. — (AP) — Fewer Americans signed contracts to buy homes in April as a lack of supply continues to foil would-be buyers. The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales fell 4.4% to 106.2 in April, a third straight sluggish month after nearly a year-long rebound from the depths of the pandemic. The decline this month was much more than economists were expecting heading into the summer.
PoliticsPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Census Bureau's use of 'synthetic data' worries researchers

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — First came the “noise” — small errors the U.S. Census Bureau decided to introduce into the 2020 census data to protect participants' privacy. Now the bureau is looking into “synthetic data,” manipulating the numbers widely used for economic and demographic research, to obscure the identities of people who provided information.
TechnologyPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

European privacy groups challenge facial scan firm Clearview

LONDON — (AP) — Privacy campaign groups filed legal complaints Thursday with European regulators against Clearview AI, alleging the facial recognition technology it provides to law enforcement agencies and businesses breaches stringent European Union privacy rules. Four groups complained to data protection authorities in France, Austria, Greece, Italy and the...
ChinaPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

China tries Chinese Australian writer on espionage charge

BEIJING — (AP) — China on Thursday put a Chinese Australian writer on trial for alleged espionage and denied the Australian ambassador in Beijing access to the hearing. Yang Hengjun has been held since arriving in China in January 2019 and has had no access to family and only limited contact with his lawyer, the Australian government has said.
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

All major COVID-19 metrics for Nevada trend lower over weekend

Nevada on Monday reported 542 new coronavirus cases and three deaths over the preceding three days. The state Department of Health and Human Services posted the updated data covering Friday through Sunday on the state’s coronavirus website. It was the fifth report since the state stopped reporting COVID-19 metrics over the weekend.