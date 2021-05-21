More than 300 bikes donated at Elyria Bike Donation Drive

More than 300 bicycles were donated to the city of Elyria May 15 at the second annual Bike Donation Drive in partnership with the Elyria Bicycle Education Center. “This level of support is another testament of the people we have in our community and their willingness to support one another,” said Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield in a news release. “I’m excited to see young people and families get out and ride around our city and parks and explore Elyria.