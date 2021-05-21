The Man Alongside Foundation Sire Malibu Moon
Following the sudden passing of Spendthrift foundation sire Malibu Moon, much has been said on his accomplishments at stud. The perennial leading sire has had 126 stakes winners, 51 graded winners and 17 Grade I winners. He's the sire of a Kentucky winner in Orb and an Eclipse Champion in Declan's Moon. As a broodmare sire, he has produced champion Stellar Wind (Curlin) and Breeders' Cup runner-up Bellafina (Quality Road). Just yesterday, he had his 21st 'TDN Rising Star' with Always Carina.