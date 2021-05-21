The Man Alongside Foundation Sire Malibu Moon

Godolphin homebred Maxfield (Street Sense), last seen romping in the GII Alysheba S. at Churchill Apr. 30, remains on track for that venue's GII Stephen Foster S. June 26. “We brought him over to Keeneland after [GI Kentucky] Derby week at Churchill and we are targeting the Stephen Foster,” trainer Brendan Walsh said. “He'll make his way back to Churchill and we'll likely work him Saturday. I think the timing of this race works out well for us because it's the same timing following his race in the [Mar. 6 GI] Santa Anita H. [where here finished third as the favorite]. We know he loves it here at Churchill and I think with age and time he can keep improving.”