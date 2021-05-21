Deadly Willacy County hit-and-run upgraded to murder investigation; 2 men arrested

Willacy County authorities say they have upgraded a deadly hit-and-run to a murder investigation and have arrested two men. Fernando Abundez, 35, and Alejandro Rubio, 27, were arrested in connection with the death of Benjamin Pena. Pena’s body was found at the Intersection of Interstate 69 Northbound Frontage Road and Spur 56 last week. His vehicle was found within five miles of where his body was found, according to the sheriff's office.