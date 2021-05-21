newsbreak-logo
Willacy County, TX

Deadly Willacy County hit-and-run upgraded to murder investigation; 2 men arrested

By KRGV Digital
KRGV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillacy County authorities say they have upgraded a deadly hit-and-run to a murder investigation and have arrested two men. Fernando Abundez, 35, and Alejandro Rubio, 27, were arrested in connection with the death of Benjamin Pena. Pena’s body was found at the Intersection of Interstate 69 Northbound Frontage Road and Spur 56 last week. His vehicle was found within five miles of where his body was found, according to the sheriff's office.

Willacy County, TXkurv.com

Hit-And-Run Victim In Willacy County Identified

Authorities say it was a Los Fresnos man who was struck and killed by a vehicle whose driver kept on going in Willacy County. 52-year-old Martin Benjamin Pena was found dead near the intersection of the northbound I-69 frontage road and Spur 56 north of Lyford at around 6:30 Wednesday morning.
Willacy County, TXKRGV

Willacy County Sheriff's Office IDs man killed in auto-ped crash

The victim in a fatal hit and run that occurred in Willacy County was identified by authorities. Martin Benjamin Peña, 52, was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash Wednesday, May 12 at the Intersection of Interstate 69 Northbound Frontage Road and Spur 56, the Willacy county Sheriff’s Office announced. The cause...
Willacy County, TXKRGV

Willacy County rolling out app to report domestic violence

In a matter of seconds - victims of domestic violence in the Rio Grande Valley’s smallest county will soon be able to report an incident. It’s all possible with the Victim Initiated Notification app. where victims can record and send up to 30 seconds worth of video directly to law enforcement.