State offering cash prizes, including $1 million jackpot, in drawing for vaccinated Oregonians

A state in the US is trying to combat Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy by entering inoculation recipients into a lottery.Ohio’s governor Mike DeWine announced that five people will win £1 million dollar jackpot over five weekly draws on a Wednesday. The first draw will begin on 26 May, and to be eligible you must have one dose of an approved vaccine, such as the ones manufactured by Pfizer or Moderna, which require two doses for maximum efficacy, or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which only needs one shot.“The winner each Wednesday will receive $1 million,” he said...