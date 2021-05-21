newsbreak-logo
State offering cash prizes, including $1 million jackpot, in drawing for vaccinated Oregonians

KCEN TV NBC 6
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Friday announced the state will award dozens of cash prizes, including a $1 million jackpot, as an incentive for Oregonians to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The “Take Your Shot Oregon” campaign will include 36 prizes of $10,000 – one for each Oregon county – and five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarship winners for young people ages 12-17.

