State offering cash prizes, including $1 million jackpot, in drawing for vaccinated Oregonians
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Friday announced the state will award dozens of cash prizes, including a $1 million jackpot, as an incentive for Oregonians to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The “Take Your Shot Oregon” campaign will include 36 prizes of $10,000 – one for each Oregon county – and five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarship winners for young people ages 12-17.www.kcentv.com