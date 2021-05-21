newsbreak-logo
Midway, UT

Midway Elementary Students Win State Stock Market Game

KPCW
 3 days ago

Two Midway Elementary students were first place winners in the spring Utah Stock Market Game. Tucker Christian and Aiden Gay, under the advice of teacher Anna Miller were this year’s elementary division winners in the Spring 2021 Utah Stock Market Game. Nearly 3200 students from across the state participated in the game, competing in elementary, middle school and high school divisions.

Park City, UT
KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

