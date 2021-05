Important notices are always pinned to the notice boards and you must have seen how difficult it becomes to read them as most of those notices keep on flapping on the notice boards with crumbled pages and all. Seeing those you must have thought about what could be a better way of displaying notices. Well, you will get your answer now. Poster frames can be a great replacement for the old-fashioned notice boards. But you might think about how poster frames can be used in educational institutes? Would they not become a bit odd? To clear your doubts you must go through this article.