Environment

Be a quitter; refuse to litter

By April Ziemer
theameryfreepress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA difficult crime to catch, littering seems to be an ongoing issue. It is illegal to litter in Wisconsin, in fact it is illegal to litter in any of the 50 states. Penalties vary by each state, all of which spend millions of dollars each year to clean up littered roadways and parks.

Burnett County, WIBurnett County Sentinel

From the Editor's Desk: The ‘right’ to litter?

Freshly sunburned, gassy and tired after the fishing opener, I stopped at the ‘Scenic Overlook’ on Hwy. 70, just inside Burnett County, figuring it was my last chance to view serene Poquette Lake before the leaves and invasive buckthorn filled in the palette, Bob Ross-style. It was heartbreaking; Strewn around...