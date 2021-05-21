Felt+Fat, a Custom Tableware Manufacturer, Reports Direct-To-Consumer Sales Up Nearly 600 Percent Year-Over-Year

El Segundo CA…Chuck Muth is the successful Chief Growth Officer (CGO) for Beyond Meat, helping grow the company’s net revenues from $16 million to $400 million from 2017 to 2020 and expanding distribution to over 80 countries, including Israel. To Beyond Meat, there was never any doubt that the plant-based products needed a major kosher certification for its worldwide sales. “We have been alongside them since the beginning in 2009 as they wanted any customer regardless of religious background to be assured that the product was kosher,” said Rabbi Eli Lando, the Executive Manager of the OK Kosher Certification.