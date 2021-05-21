newsbreak-logo
Subnautica: Below Zero walkthrough: What to fabricate first guide

By Jeffrey Parkin
Polygon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubnautica: Below Zero doesn’t give you much (any) help or direction as it drops you into a freezing alien ocean. It’s confusing and hard to decide what to do first. We’ve been through that a couple times now, and we’re here to help you get started. Your first hour or so isn’t going to involve much exploration or even survival. Instead, we’ll be getting better equipped to make exploration and survival that much easier when you take your next steps … er, swims?

Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Subnautica: Below Zero: Where To Find Titanium

Titanium is an extremely common resource in Subnautica: Below Zero that is required for a large amount of the blueprint in the Fabricator. Titanium is almost universally found within stones and minerals, and can be found as early on in Limestone Outcrops (the most common), Argentite Outcrops, Calaverite Outcrops, Galena Outcrops, and regular Rocks. Common spots for Titanium includes Crystal Caves, Fabricator Caverns, Koppa Mining Site, and Tree Spires, but you should never really be far away from some wherever you are.
Video Gamespsu.com

Subnautica: Below Zero Game Modes: Survival, Freedom, Hardcore, Creative Modes Explained

Subnautica: Below Zero offers four different types of play for you to experience, each creating a different setting and pace to the experience, so you can find what fits you best. Whether it is the intense, life-or-death scenario of Hardcore mode, or the ability to do whatever you want in Freedom mode, there is something for you and here we explain what is different between these four modes.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Subnautica: Below Zero: How To Make Food Last Longer

As a survival game, it’s pretty much a given that Subnautica: Below Zero will be a challenging experience with hunger always a factor. It doesn’t help that your food starts decomposing and becomes rotten seemingly within minutes. Luckily, there’s a way to make your food last longer in Below Zero.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Subnautica: Below Zero: How To Pick Up Fragments

If you’ve been diving in the depths of Subnautica: Below Zero for more than a minute, you’ve probably encountered fragments, whether that’s for the Mobile Vehicle Bay or something else, but you can’t interact with them. How do you pick fragments up in Below Zero?. The short answer: you don’t.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Subnautica: Below Zero has left early access

If you've been waiting patiently for Subnautica: Below Zero to leave its early access adventure, then I have some good news for you: the icy explore-a-thon launched in full today. Set two years after the events of the first Subnautica, Below Zero plunges you into a frostbitten new region with new creatures to discover - such as terrifying penguins with beaks atop their heads.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Subnautica Below Zero Console Commands and Cheats

As Subnautica: Below Zero leaves early access, we're in for another bout of story-driven underwater survival. The sequel tasks players with returning to Planet 4546B and shed light on a deadly cover-up. As building habitats and vehicles, while dealing with new alien lifeforms and other obstacles isn't always easy, you may want to have some console commands and cheats prepared.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Subnautica Below Zero: How to get Spiral Plant Clipping

Crafting and progression go hand-in-hand in Subnautica Below Zero. In order to explore more dangerous biomes, you’ll need to outfit yourself with the best possible gear. Naturally, the most important pieces of equipment to craft are those that allow you to explore greater depths. And, as it turns out, both the Reinforced Dive Suit and the Seatruck Depth Upgrade Mk2 ultimately require you to find Spiral Plant Clippings. Here’s how to get Spiral Plant Clippings and the best way to farm for them quickly.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Subnautica: Below Zero Releases Today On All Platforms

With the advent of open-world exploration games, an ocean-centered setting feels right. With titles having underwater sections and places that have always existed, a true world had yet to be seen. That was until Unknown Worlds’ Subnautica which transformed the genre as they saw it. Originally published in 2014 through Steam’s early access, the title garnered lots of attention for breaking the mold. With a bit of deep-sea existentialism, it’s the right blend of sandbox and survival horror.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Subnautica: Below Zero: How To Turn Off Motion Blur

Motion Blur is a pretty unpopular feature of a lot of games, and luckily there’s a way for you to turn it off in Subnautica: Below Zero. Either from the main menu or in your pause menu, go to Options > Graphics and then set Motion Blur quality to off. This will also make your preset custom, so beware that any settings will reset if you change your preset again.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Below Zero affects PC and consoles

Unknown Worlds Entertainment today released a new chapter in the Subnautica universe with Subnautica: below zero. In this all-new adventure, players return to planet 4546B two years after the events of the original game. A new expedition needs a new launch trailer and you can see this below…. Subnautica: below...
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Win a Subnautica: Below Zero code for Nintendo Switch!

Subnautica: Below Zero is set two years after the original game and tasks you with diving into deep, freezing oceans while interacting with unique wildlife. You control a scientist who is searching for clues about a missing research team that included her sister. This new chapter in the Subnautica universe...
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – Subnautica: Below Zero

When I first heard about Subnautica: Below Zero, I thought it was going to be some kind of DLC for the original game. Which was fine considering it was one of the best titles I played in 2018, not to mention one of the best survival games ever made, period. Later on, people started mentioning this was a sequel, but others were calling it a spin-off… while some other people were saying it was a standalone expansion. What the hell was Subnautica: Below Zero supposed to be then?
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Subnautica: Below Zero: Surviving the Alien Arctic

It is no easy task for a video game to balance calming exploration gameplay with high tension heists and a dash of existential horror, but Subnautica: Below Zero does it well. The review is based on the Switch version. Subnautica: Below Zero is a game that takes great joy in...
Video GamesCollider

'Subnautica: Below Zero' Review: The Fraught, Frozen Adventure Comes to Consoles at Long Last

Subnautica took PC players below the surface of an aquatic alien world for the first time back in the tail-end of 2014. It took nearly seven years for various versions of the game to evolve from Early Access on PC only to physical copies bound for consoles, which just arrived last week. Thankfully, Unknown Worlds Entertainment's frozen follow-up Subnautica: Below Zero managed to jump from Early Access to full release in a little over two years. That means that wannabe explorers everywhere can now dive into both open-world survival action-adventure games, no matter what platform you're on.