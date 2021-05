Resident Evil Village is filled with all kinds of hidden loot, but one of the most valuable is Luiza’s treasure. Luiza is one of the first characters Ethan encounters in Resident Evil Village, but players will only get access to her most prized possession later in the game. Unlike the Riverbank treasure, this well-hidden item doesn’t require any puzzle solving – instead, players only need to locate Luiza’s key and the hidden chest. Of course, finding Luiza’s key and treasure can be a little tricky, especially if you don’t know where to search.