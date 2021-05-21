Encore Real Estate Partners With Side To Differentiate Itself in the Competitive Austin Market

Distressed hotel assets are of major interest to investors at times like these. They are an attractive investment that can bring high yields when industry demand returns. At the end of April, there were 1,103 distressed assets accounting for 189,987 rooms, according to the latest figures from Lodging Econometrics. That includes 317 that were mildly distressed and 786 severely distressed. Across the U.S., each region has close to or more than 200 hotels that were distressed.