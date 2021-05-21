newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Oregon latest state to turn its COVID vaccine rollout into a million dollar lottery

By Tim Gruver
Argus Observer Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Every vaccinated Oregonian age 18 and older have a shot at winning $1 million, Gov. Kate Brown announced on Friday. The prize applies to any Oregonian who at least one shot of COVID vaccine from Pfizer, Moderna, or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson. Vaccinated residents ages 12 to 17 will all have a chance to win one of five $100,000 college scholarships. One Oregonian in each of the state's 36 counties will also have a chance to win a $10,000 prize. The contest applies to the undocumented, Brown said Friday.

www.argusobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Vaccines
State
Ohio State
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lotteries#Global Health#Oregon College#Vaccination Rates#Johnson Johnson#The Oregon Lottery#Oha#The Governor S Office#The Treasurer S Office#Oregonians#Stanford University#Buckeye#Ohioans#New Yorkers#Cdc#Covid Vaccine#Federal Vaccination Sites#Vaccination Statistics#Vaccinated Residents#Vaccinated Ohioans Ages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Oregon StateKDRV

Oregon businesses should await OHA guidance on new CDC changes, officials say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Though Governor Kate Brown said on Thursday that Oregon will embrace the CDC's newly-loosened mask and distancing guidance, Oregon officials say that the responsibility for verifying vaccination status will fall on businesses and other organizations if they want to follow the new recommendations. State epidemiologist Dr. Dean...
Public Healthijpr.org

Gov. Brown Says Fully Vaccinated Oregonians (Mostly) Do Not Need To Wear Masks

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced on Thursday she would immediately have the state follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on mask requirements. Prior to the announcement, the CDC issued new guidance stating that fully vaccinated adults can safely resume indoor and outdoor activities without masks or distancing, including large gatherings.
Oregon StateNewsbug.info

Oregon bets lottery will boost vaccinations

Oregon officials are betting that the desire to win $1 million in a lottery will boost the percentage of Oregonians who are vaccinated against the coronavirus. About half of the people living in Oregon are either fully or partially vaccinated. (May 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com.
Public HealthPosted by
WGAU

The Latest: Oregon to follow CDC guidance on mask-wearing

SALEM, Ore. - Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced that the state will immediately follow guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which ease indoor mask-wearing and social distancing for fully vaccinated people. Brown said in a video statement Thursday that the new CDC guidance means Oregonians...
Ohio StateWTVF

Ohio says hundreds of thousands of people have signed up for its $1 million vaccine lottery

The state of Ohio said Tuesday that thousands of vaccinated Ohioans had signed up for a lottery offering free tuition or $1 million to 10 lucky people who have gotten a shot. Sign-ups for the lottery opened on Tuesday. While the Ohio Department of Health declined to share the exact number of entrants, they said it numbered in the hundreds of thousands. At least 60,000 people had entered over the phone.
Lotteryatlanticcitynews.net

Roundup: U.S. states use lottery to reverse slump in COVID-19 vaccination

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Xinhua) -- U.S. states of New York and Maryland kicked off their own versions of COVID-19 vaccination lottery to reverse the slumping trend of inoculation, while the pioneer state Ohio has achieved a 28 percent increase of vaccine shots since its program started last week. DRAMATIC HIKE.
Ohio Statewnewsj.com

Ohio to detail registrant figures for Vax-a-Million lottery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state planned Monday to announce how many adults and children registered for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive program, with participants hoping to win either the $1 million prize for adults or a full-ride college scholarship for children. The Department of Health said last week that more...
Oregon Statethelundreport.org

Oregon Offering Lottery Prizes As Incentive To Get Vaccinated

Gov. Kate Brown on Friday announced lottery prizes and scholarships -- including a $1 million prize -- for Oregonians who get a COVID-19 vaccination. The move marks an aggressive step by Oregon to boost its lagging vaccination pace, but it’s not unprecedented. Other states are using prizes and gimmicks to attract people to line up for a shot. Ohio announced a series of $1 million lottery prizes to people who get a COVID-19 vaccination. Maine is offering residents free hunting and fishing licenses and state park passes.
Colorado Statehealthleadersmedia.com

Colorado announces its own $1M COVID vaccine lottery

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis unveiled Tuesday the Colorado Comeback Cash Vaccine Drive, a five-week sweepstakes program modeled after Ohio’s that will reward five mega-lucky Coloradans with $1 million each for getting a COVID-19 vaccine. #1 — 'COVID arm' rash seen after Moderna vaccine annoying but harmless, doctors say. An angry...
Ohio StatePosted by
WOKV

Ohio's 1st million-dollar vaccine lottery winner to be revealed Wednesday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One lucky Ohio resident will find out Wednesday night if they're getting a million-dollar check to go with their clean bill of health. The state will announce the first winners of its highly anticipated "Vaxx-a-Million" sweepstakes, which is offered to all residents who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. More than 2.7 million adults entered the drawing for the $1 million prize and over 104,000 12- to 17-year-olds entered the competition to receive a full college scholarship to a state school.
Crook County, ORPosted by
Central Oregonian

State health leaders adjust to CDC mask mandate change

Oregon Health Authority requiring public places to check vaccination status before allowing people to shed masksAn unanticipated, dramatic change in CDC mask guidance has not ushered in a new mask era in Oregon nor locally – at least not yet. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that fully vaccinated individuals can go into most indoor and outdoor locations without a mask. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The guidance was quickly embraced by Gov. Kate...