Wine 6.9 Released With More Improvements For Running Windows Apps/Games On Linux

By Michael Larabel in WINE
phoronix.com
 4 days ago

Wine 6.9 is out as the latest bi-weekly development release of this open-source software for running Windows applications and games on Linux and other Unix-like platforms. Wine 6.9 continues the work on converting their libraries to portable executable (PE) format with the WPCAP library now being PE. Wine 6.9 also has support for paper forms in the print spooler and more math functions from Musl libc implemented in the C runtime.

www.phoronix.com
