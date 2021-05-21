Wine 6.9 Released With More Improvements For Running Windows Apps/Games On Linux

PostgreSQL developers continue working on juicing the maximum performance possible out of this popular open-source SQL database server. Like with recent major feature releases of PostgreSQL, version 14 is bringing more significant work in this department. Today's beta one announcement notes, "This release has significant improvements in transaction throughput for PostgreSQL systems that have large numbers of connections to the database, regardless if they are in an active or idle state. PostgreSQL 14 also contains additional gains in reducing B-tree indexing overhead, including reducing the bloat on tables with frequently updated indexes. GiST indexes can now presort data during their build process, allowing both for faster index creation and smaller indexes...There are many improvements to query parallelism in PostgreSQL 14. In addition to overall performance improvements for parallel sequential scans, the RETURN QUERY directive in PL/pgSQL can now execute queries with parallelism. REFRESH MATERIALIZED VIEW can now use query parallelism as well...PostgreSQL 14 also introduces the ability to leverage query parallelism when querying remote databases using foreign data wrappers."