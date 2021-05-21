newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Resident Evil Village mechanical doors and drawbridges guide

By Jeffrey Parkin
Polygon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you and escape Resident Evil Village’s Reservoir, you’ll have a new key item — the crank. You’ll need this to open the two mechanical doors and lower two drawbridges. In this RE8 walkthrough, we’ll tell you where to find the crank key item, where to find both mechanical doors...

www.polygon.com
Video Games
Video Gameswcregisteronline.com

Where to find lockpicks in Resident Evil Village

Early on in Resident Evil Village, you’ll find several locked drawers which note that they have an “easy to pick lock.” Naturally, you might be wondering where to find the lockpick in Resident Evil Village, but things aren’t quite so simple here. Rather than a single item, lockpicks are a finite source which offer a one-time use on certain locked containers. In this guide, we’ll explain where to find lockpicks in Resident Evil Village, taking you through all the lockpick locations we’ve discovered so far.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to get the Treasure under the Stronghold in Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village’s titular suburb is filled with hidden treasures. These can be worth an incredible amount of Lei, allowing players to purchase all-important upgrades, ammo, or items to help them get through the hellish campaign. One of them, the Treasure under the Stronghold is proving to be quite confusing...
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

How To Unlock Mercenaries Mode In Resident Evil Village

Unfortunately, despite earlier plans, Resident Evil Village was unable to release with a built-in multiplayer offering. RE: Verse, a complimentary extra that was supposed to be bundled at no additional cost with every copy of the game, will now be here in the summer instead. Which is certainly a shame, to be sure, but even if you’ve already completed Ethan Winters’ latest nightmare and explored all that Village has to offer in its story, there’s still some fun to be had.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Resident Evil Village: What Is The Cigar?

The Cigar is a treasure in Resident Evil Village that can be found at Heisenberg’s Factory late into the game. Just before you confront Heisenberg himself on B1 in a small room that precedes the Cargo Bay, hang a left and walk all the way around until you find a desk. The Cigar and a document is there for you to read.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to earn the Timber Trophy in Resident Evil Village

To earn the Timber Trophy in Resident Evil Village, players will need to take out one of the game’s biggest threats right at the start of the campaign. The Timber Trophy will only be rewarded to players who manage to kill Urias, the massive hammer-wielding Werewolf, during the very first attack in the game.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Resident Evil Village is triple Steam top seller

We’re not saying Resident Evil Village is Steam’s top seller because of that puppet show, but we’re not not saying that either. Capcom horror game sequel appears on this week’s chart no less than three times. In first position is Resident Evil Village itself, Lady Dimitrescu in her rightful place...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Resident Evil Village: How To Get Every Gun | All Weapons Guide

If you’re going to survive against the unbelievable horrors of Resident Evil Village, you’ll need all the weapons you can get your (often brutalized) hands on. There are lots of weapons you can find, buy, or unlock in RE8 — and we’re going to list them all. The game makes sure you don’t miss the basic weapons like the pistol, shotgun and rifle. Other weapons like the Grenade Launcher, Magnum, SMGs and even Assault Rifles are completely optional. There are even some strange bonus weapons you can get post-game that give you some truly insane killing capabilities.
Video GamesGamespot

Resident Evil Village's Ending Explained

Resident Evil Village opens a huge can of moldy worms in its final hours that recontextualizes the entire franchise. It's also an ending that leaves many cliffhangers to explore in the future. Ethan Winters has been through a lot since his trek through the bayou in Resident Evil 7, rescuing...
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Resident Evil Village: What Is Heisenberg’s Hammer?

“A giant hammer made from machine parts. It’s too heavy to use.”. Heisenberg’s Hammer is a treasure in Resident Evil Village that can be made after combining Mechanical Part (Cylinder) and Mechanical Part (Shaft) in Heisernberg’s Factory. Mechanical Part (Shaft) is behind a breakable wall in B4, while Mechanical Part...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Resident Evil Village Riverbank Treasure House Guide

Resident Evil Village has a bunch of optional treasures you can find scattered throughout the village, and the game helpfully marks them on your map. Many of the treasures can’t be obtained until you get the proper item, however. One such location is the Resident Evil Village Riverbank Treasure House, which you can’t complete until you get the Crank from Moreau’s area. Once you do, there are some valuables to obtain.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Resident Evil Village Moreau Hidden Treasure Location - Wolfsbane Magnum

The Wolfsbane Magnum is one of the most powerful weapons in the game and can be obtained after killing Moreau. Here's how to grab this weapon. After killing Monreau you'll have access to the crank. When exiting the windmill you have 2 directions, the left side takes you back to the village but the right side takes you to a new location. Here you'll fight a variety of enemies as you climb the hill. The final house is where the weapon is but the door is locked. Instead, head to the back and crawl through the hole in the back of the house. Kill the enemy inside and grab the item but you'll encounter a hybrid lycan which your new magnum will.
Video Gamesgoosed.ie

Resident Evil Village Review: Is Village Worth Buying?

I’ve had a select number of encounters with the Resident Evil franchise. I despised Resident Evil 2 and the insistence on saving ammo and legging it past the enemy. I loved Slipknot’s My Plague theme song to the blockbuster movie from the, ultimately awful, first movie of the franchise. I started playing Resident Evil 7 but for some reason put the controller down and left it. I was torn when Resident Evil Village landed in to review. I knew I’d be spending a couple of hours in fear reviewing the game. But I have to say, I absolutely love it. Here’s why.
Video GamesIGN

Resident Evil Village Gameplay Walkthrough - The Reservoir

*MAJOR SPOILER WARNING* Part 7 of our Resident Evil Village walkthrough shows you how to complete the Reservoir and collect all 5 File collectibles, 3 Treasure collectibles, and 3 Goat of Warding collectibles. 02:05 - Photo of a Rare Animal 04:05 - Cutscene: Acquire Arms Flask from Salvatore Moreau (Arms Flask Treasure) 06:45 - The Reservoir and Giant Fish File 08:20 - Boat Key (Key Item) 13:45 - Spoiler: Meet up with Chris Redfield's team 18:15 - Changing the Cranks File 22:35 - Goat of Warding 26:20 - Goat of Warding 26:35 - Colored Platforms Solution 30:48 - Crank (Key Item) 32:20 - Sluice Gate Puzzle Solution 33:55 - Moreau's Diary 1 File 34:22 - Weapon Mod: M1911 - High-Capacity Mag 35:10 - Spoiler: Salvatore Moreau Boss Fight 41:30 - Moreau's Diary 2 File 42:15 - Six-Winged Unborn Key (Key Item) 42:25 - Spoiler Cutscene: Karl Heisenberg contacts Ethan 44:57 - Goat of Warding 45:45 - Silver Angel Statue Treasure 48:25 - Mermaid Ball (Key Item) 51:30 - Moreau's Diary of Experiments File 52:00 - Weapon: M1851 Wolfsbane Revolver 54:00 - Labyrinth Puzzle Solution (Chartreuse Skull Treasure) Check out our full Resident Evil Village guide for collectible locations, boss strategies, tips, secrets, and more! https://www.ign.com/wikis/resident-evil-8-village.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

This Week On Xbox features Resident Evil Village and more

Xbox gamers will be pleased to know that the ongoing Xbox news series, This Week On Xbox rolled out a new episode over the weekend featuring more Xbox news about Lost Judgment and the arrival of Dragon Quest Builders 2 with Xbox Game Pass. Check out the video below to learn more about all this week’s Xbox news and what you can expect on the platform including the launch of Resident Evil Village and more.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Resident Evil Village and Hood Among Steam Bestsellers

Last week Steam was dominated by the release of Resident Evil Village. Pre-orders of Hood: Outlaws & Legends and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition also sold very well. Valve released its weekly list of biggest Steam bestsellers (by revenue). There were some big changes in the list thanks to several highly anticipated launches.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

How to play as Chris Redfield in Resident Evil Village

Ethan Winters is a relatively new character in Resident Evil lore, so for any players looking to instead play as arguably the main character in the franchise, there’s a Resident Evil Village Chris Redfield mod. Thanks to PC modders, it’s now possible to swap Ethan Winters out and play as Chris Redfield in Resident Evil 8, including during the unlockable Mercenaries game mode. Here’s how to do so.