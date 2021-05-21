Resident Evil Village mechanical doors and drawbridges guide

*MAJOR SPOILER WARNING* Part 7 of our Resident Evil Village walkthrough shows you how to complete the Reservoir and collect all 5 File collectibles, 3 Treasure collectibles, and 3 Goat of Warding collectibles. 02:05 - Photo of a Rare Animal 04:05 - Cutscene: Acquire Arms Flask from Salvatore Moreau (Arms Flask Treasure) 06:45 - The Reservoir and Giant Fish File 08:20 - Boat Key (Key Item) 13:45 - Spoiler: Meet up with Chris Redfield's team 18:15 - Changing the Cranks File 22:35 - Goat of Warding 26:20 - Goat of Warding 26:35 - Colored Platforms Solution 30:48 - Crank (Key Item) 32:20 - Sluice Gate Puzzle Solution 33:55 - Moreau's Diary 1 File 34:22 - Weapon Mod: M1911 - High-Capacity Mag 35:10 - Spoiler: Salvatore Moreau Boss Fight 41:30 - Moreau's Diary 2 File 42:15 - Six-Winged Unborn Key (Key Item) 42:25 - Spoiler Cutscene: Karl Heisenberg contacts Ethan 44:57 - Goat of Warding 45:45 - Silver Angel Statue Treasure 48:25 - Mermaid Ball (Key Item) 51:30 - Moreau's Diary of Experiments File 52:00 - Weapon: M1851 Wolfsbane Revolver 54:00 - Labyrinth Puzzle Solution (Chartreuse Skull Treasure) Check out our full Resident Evil Village guide for collectible locations, boss strategies, tips, secrets, and more! https://www.ign.com/wikis/resident-evil-8-village.