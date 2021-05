There are not many places you can go nowadays that are free. There is usually a price to pay for attractions and experiences that can help fill your weekend. However, there are a few gems that will not only help save you from boredom on your day off but will also warm your heart. One of our favorites is SASHA Farm Animal Sanctuary located outside Detroit. Read on to discover why this is one of our top-recommended free attractions – and get ready for some adorable photos!