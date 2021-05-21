newsbreak-logo
Help Tacoma Police detectives ID pair of violent business burglary suspects

By David Rose
q13fox.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWANTED IN TACOMA - Help Tacoma Police detectives ID pair of violent business burglary suspects. The surveillance photos aren't very clear, but detectives say it's a man and a woman who broke into Tacoma Games at 6th Ave. and N. Cedar St. on April 28th at 3:40 in the morning.

www.q13fox.com
