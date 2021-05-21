RHEL 8.4 Released With Tiger Lake Graphics, Expanded eBPF Support

Hardware and peripheral gaming manufacturer Razer has introduced a new laptop to its range in the form of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Razer Blade 15 Advanced equipped with Tiger Lake-H processor. Designed to provide you with “ultimate power in a premium compact form factor” the Blade 15 sports new 11th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processor up to an Intel Core i9, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series Laptop GPU, and the fastest available displays with up to 360Hz supported by DDR4 3200 MHz memory. Storage on the gaming laptop is provided by the return of M.2, offering dual slots on RTX 3070 versions and above, allowing you to easily expand the SSD as your storage needs require.