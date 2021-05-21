newsbreak-logo
RHEL 8.4 Released With Tiger Lake Graphics, Expanded eBPF Support

phoronix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 has reached general availability (GA) status as the latest iteration of RHEL8. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 features Intel Tiger Lake graphics support, expanded eBPF kernel capabilities, proactive memory compaction is now available with the RHEL8 kernel, the time namespace and other kernel features back-ported, various package updates, Python 3.9 availability, and other routine updates for this enterprise Linux operating system. Other AppStreams updates include the availability of Redis 6, PostgreSQL 13, MariaDB 10.4, GCC 10, LLVM 11, and Rust 1.49.

