Border Patrol Helicopter Had Bizarre Encounter With Mysterious "Highly Modified" Drone (Updated)

By Brett Tingley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mystery drone flew up to 14,000 feet and was tracked for over an hour. Now the FBI is investigating. The FBI has announced the start of an investigation into a strange near-miss incident that occurred on February 9, 2021 in the skies over Tucson. At around 10:30 p.m. on that date, a helicopter operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, or CBP, was reportedly buzzed by a “high powered” drone that followed it up to a high altitude. Multiple law enforcement agencies also attempted to follow the drone to the point that they could identify its operator, but were unsuccessful.

