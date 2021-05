Delta Air Lines Inc. disclosed Friday that it named Daniel Janki as its chief financial officer, effective July 12. Janki was previously at General Electric Co. , as chief executive of GE Power Portfolio. Delta said Janki will start with a base annual salary of $650,000, but will also receive a $1.5 million signing bonus and an initial stock award valued at $4.5 million to start vesting after his first year. Delta's long-time CFO Paul Jacobsen left the company in late-2020 to join General Motors Co. . Delta's stock rose 0.6% in premarket trading. It has climbed 12.9% year to date through Thursday, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF has advanced 16.3% and the S&P 500 has gained 10.7%.