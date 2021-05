After two weeks of sealed, online bidding out of public view, bids for a seat on the maiden crewed flight of Blue Origin's New Shepard are now out in the open. On Wednesday morning, the space company founded by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos revealed that the highest sealed bid received was $1.4 million. Within a few hours of public bidding, the price had shot up to $2.6 billion and there are still a few weeks for that amount to go even higher until bidding ends with a live online auction on June 12.