newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

4 Key Points to Help You Become a Competent CFO

Shawano Leader
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFinance is generally regarded as the lifeblood of any business as it derives any business towards a long-term goal. Business executives such as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) are responsible for supervising and ensuring that a business generates target profits through smart investments. The role of a CFO is essential since their job requires them to oversee financial reports, plan future investments, and monitor the business’s financial health. They are also expected to watch out for any liabilities that might negatively affect the business’s cash flow or create unnecessary losses.

www.shawanoleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Budgeting#Financial Reports#Cfo#Key Management#Financial Management#Business Management#Team Management#Executive Positions#Managerial Positions#Chief Financial Officer#Accounting#Critical Financial Issues#Risk Management#Business Executives#Technical Knowledge#Business Professionals#Leadership#Valuable Experience#Finance#Smart Investments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
InternetHouston Chronicle

Fiduciary Decisions Partners with Success Agency to Build New Custom Website

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Fiduciary Benchmarks, now Fiduciary Decisions, partnered with Success Agency, a full-service web design and development agency, to spearhead the design and development of their new website. The launch of the new website is one major step in completing their rebranding and services expansion plan.
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

How HR chiefs can help their organizations thrive in the post-pandemic future

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. To say that chief human resources officers (CHROs) have been busy in the COVID-19 era would be an understatement. Now, more than ever, they are central to how companies reimagine their personnel practices to build organizational resilience and drive value.
Computersdevops.com

Will App Dev Become a Normal Competency?

With a shortage of available developers, companies are considering low-code methods to meet massive application development needs. As a result, by 2024, citizen developers will be responsible for 65% of applications, Gartner predicted. So, if technical ability rises across the board, will application development become an expected skillset for tomorrow’s digital workers? And if so, when?
Economyfederalnewsnetwork.com

Three key points of CMMC and how to get started

By now, you are familiar with the term CMMC—the DoD’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification requirements as part of the Pentagon’s mandate to protect the industrial base networks and controlled unclassified information from cyber-attacks. What you may not know is where your company falls in the process. And you might be worried about the costs involved. Navigating and achieving compliance can be a daunting task, even for the security savvy. Let’s see if we can get you started on the process.
EconomyVentureBeat

This 4-part corporate finance mega-course can turn you into the hard-nosed CFO your company needs

Corporate finance is a lot more than making sure balance sheets are properly tallied and checks are cut at the end of the month. It’s about understanding whether a company’s assets are properly positioned today to handle the business’ day-to-day operational needs. And looking forward, is that company making long-term investments in its future? And will the numbers all add up when those costs come due?
TechnologyBit Rebels

Key Points To Consider When Choosing A Telecom Provider

There are many tools designed to provide digital communication. They are focused on receiving and transmitting various types of data (including audio and video). Due to the information technology development, every company needs a suitable software product. Solving the main business tasks requires modern solutions. Enterprises use both simple and...
Businessaithority.com

MediaMath Appoints Sapna Kapur as Chief Financial Officer

MediaMath, a leading global independent advertising technology company for brands and agencies, announced that industry veteran Sapna Kapur has joined as Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Kapur will lead global finance for MediaMath, driving the company’s financial strategy and acting as a key business partner to the President and leadership team. Her focus will be to propel top line growth and profitability, supporting the team in delivering operational excellence across all functions.
BusinessPosted by
Ladders

Everything you need to know about becoming a CEO

A chief executive officer, or CEO, is the highest-ranking executive of a company or organization. These individuals manage the overall operations and resources of a business, communicate with board members and shareholders, and are often known as the public “face” of their company. What does a CEO do?. As the...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Freelance FinTech Chases The Sweet Spot Between Consumer And Business Banking

Gig workers. Contractors. Solopreneurs. Whatever you (or regulators) call them, working for oneself can be both a rewarding and challenging professional experience. The reputation of freelancing is one marked by financial struggles, working paycheck to paycheck or using side jobs to moonlight and earn a bit of extra cash. Today, however, the freelancing community has blossomed into an opportunity for stable income. In fact, according to Oona Rokyta, co-founder and CEO of FinTech Lance, freelancing became among the most stable of professional positions at the peak of the pandemic.
Income TaxForbes

Finance Experts Share 14 Financial Concepts Every Small-Business Owner Must Understand

Running a small business takes a lot of time and energy, and it’s wise for entrepreneurs to hand off high-impact tasks they aren’t especially knowledgeable about to outside experts. Still, while small-business owners may opt to outsource their financial functions, they need to “speak the language” if they’re going to fully understand their experts’ recommendations and accurately communicate their business situation.
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

Katrina Gosek of Oracle: Subscription Businesses Present Opportunities to Co-create and Build Stronger Ties with Customers

I’ve been pretty interested in how subscription business models seemed to have held up pretty well during the pandemic, even allowing more traditional businesses to stay connected with customers who couldn’t venture out to their bricks and mortar locations. But now that we’re seeing the light at the end of tunnel and getting closer to life without masks and social distancing, I wanted to see if subscription models will be just as attractive in the post-pandemic economy we can’t wait to get to. So I was excited to speak with Katrina Gosek, VP of Sales Portfolio Products for Oracle, to get her perspective as subscription management is one of her portfolio focus areas.
EconomyPosted by
Kiplinger

The Dimensions of Wealth: Influencing Your Financial Path

A nuanced and thoughtful approach to financial planning is like peering into a kaleidoscope. Each kaleidoscope design comprises a unique set of pieces and patterns, and those specific dimensions come together to create a one-of-a-kind mosaic. With each slight turn or shift, the pattern rearranges to reveal a new image.
Real EstateForbes

Three Tips To Help You Become A Successful Real Estate Developer

Brosnan C. Hoban, COO of Hoban Realty. Real estate development can be one of the most lucrative small businesses out there. A savvy businessperson who can navigate reasonable risks can build an empire that will finance a comfortable, rewarding lifestyle. Plus, who doesn't look good in a hard hat and business clothes?
TechnologyMySanAntonio

eMazzanti Shares Hybrid Workforce Strategies for Success

HOBOKEN, N.J. (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. A NYC area remote workforce technology expert shares strategies for adapting to a hybrid workforce in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first reviews employee attitudes about returning to work, stating that most expect more flexibility than before the pandemic.
Businessaithority.com

Voyager Digital Expands Management Team and Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Voyager Digital Ltd., a publicly-traded holding company, whose subsidiaries operate a licensed crypto-asset platform that provides investors with a seamless solution to invest in and trade crypto assets, announces key management additions. Pam Kramer has joined its management team as full-time Chief Marketing Officer, having an illustrious career leading marketing...
Businessaithority.com

Performance Improvement Partners Names Dave Rutkowski Chief Executive Officer

Performance Improvement Partners, the technology consulting firm built for the private equity sector, announced the appointment of Dave Rutkowski to Chief Executive Officer. Rutkowski joins the firm after an over 30-year career at global professional services firm, Accenture. John Bisack, former President, will become Founder, providing guidance as Managing Director, Erie Street.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
@growwithco

The 3 Keys to Success (and Failure) in Family Businesses

The very traits that make your family-run business succeed can lead to its demise, unless you do these things. Family businesses are known for their high level of focus and long-range orientation, often simply doing one thing and doing it extremely well. But the very advantages that make family-run businesses successful can prove disastrous if not properly managed.