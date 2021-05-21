2021 PGA Championship prize money, purse: Payouts, winnings for each golfer from $12 million pool
There's a lot on the line this weekend at the 2021 PGA Championship, and while a cash prize is not at the top of the list for most of the best golfers in the world, there's still a significant sum available to be claimed over the final 18 holes at Kiawah Island in South Carolina. The 2021 PGA Championship purse has been set at a record $12 million, a sum that surpasses every event except the U.S. Open.www.cbssports.com