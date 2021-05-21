2021 PGA Championship prize money, purse: Payouts, winnings for each golfer from $12 million pool

Five Players to Watch at the 103rd PGA Championship, which begins Thursday at Kiawah Island, South Carolina:. Spieth can complete the career Grand Slam with a victory at the PGA Championship. The 27-year-old American won the 2015 Masters and US Open and the 2017 British Open but had not won since that third major title until snapping a four-year win drought last month at the US PGA Texas Open. His resurgence has been impressive with seven top-10 showings in his past nine events, including a share of third at the Masters last month and ninth at the Byron Nelson last week. Spieth's best PGA finish was second in 2015.